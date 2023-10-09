ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis City Community Development Administration is on a mission to make sure there is safe, stable, and affordable housing for families.

On Monday, the CDA declared its spending priorities for more than $26 million in federal grants. The money will go toward supporting social services, improving infrastructure, and creating affordable housing options.

Many apartments have already been renovated, and the infusion of federal funding for the St. Louis Housing Authority will bring 127 units of offline public housing back into service for city families.

The $2 million investment will fund renovations like drywall repair, new flooring, new cabinets, new appliances, new furnishings, and plumbing or HVAC replacements.

“What is really exciting when people see rehab homes and new construction in neighborhoods throughout the city, they may not know that the CDA is playing a role in making that possible,” Tom Nagel, CDA spokesman, said.

The Community Development Administration says good things are happening throughout the city, and the investments reflect the commitment to economic justice.

“We deploy those funds with the Economic Action Justice Plan to build affordable housing, social services, youth and senior assistance services, and we do that in partnership with dozens of nonprofits and affordable housing developer programs,” Nahuel Fefer, executive director of the CDA, said.

The renovations will cost between $10,000 and $20,000 per apartment.

“Diverse housing options enhance neighborhoods across our city,” said St. Louis Housing Authority Executive Director Alana Green. “The SLHA appreciates Mayor Jones’ leadership in helping bring more than 100 units of housing online.”

A full list of funding reservations is detailed on the city’s website. Highlights include:

$4.4 million in CDBG Public Service awards to over 20 non-profits, including new or expanded awards to Employment Connection, Food Outreach, Launchcode, Seed St. Louis, and Youth & Family Center. Last year, CDBG-funded public service programs provided food, unhoused, youth, senior and workforce development services to more than 5,000 low- to moderate-income city residents.

$8.7 million in CDBG funds for housing and public improvements, including $2 million for repairs at city recreation centers and $2 million for home repairs.

$13.7 million in HOME and HOME-ARP Funds set aside for affordable and permanent supportive housing to be awarded pursuant to CDA’s Spring Housing Notice of Funding Availability, to be released in early February.

$1.6 million in Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) funds administered by the city’s Department of Human Services, and $3.1 million in Housing Opportunities for Persons with Aids (HOPWA) funds administered by the city’s Department of Health. Last year, these funds helped serve more than 2,500 individuals through partners including Gateway 180, Peter and Paul, St. Martha’s Hall, Covenant House and Doorways.

“The city is currently administering over $80 million in affordable housing awards to support the production and preservation of 2,664 affordable units, more than double the 1,261 affordable units subsidized by the city between 2015 and 2019,” Fefer said. “Of these units, 575 are presently under construction, 648 are extremely affordable (under 30% Area Median Income), and 210 are for sale.”

A full list of funding reservations, which must be approved by the Board of Aldermen, can be found on the CDA’s webpage. Board Bill 131 will be heard by the Housing, Urban Development and Zoning Committee on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

The Community Development Administration serves as the City of St. Louis’ clearinghouse for federal, state, and local funds.