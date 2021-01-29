Community effort saves three people from death in house fire

PACIFIC, Mo. – The Eureka Fire Protection District was dispatched to a house fire early Tuesday morning.

Division Chief Scott Barthelmass said if it wasn’t for the bravery of the community, the individuals in the home at the time of the fire would not be here with us today.

Before FPD arrived, a local police officer pulled up on scene. The home was engulfed in flames. Neighbors from both the left and right of the home were outside and told the officer three people were trapped inside – a young man and an elderly couple.

The officer entered the smoke-filled home with no protective gear searching for residents.

He was able to find a woman in the front room of the home and help her out through the front door. At the same time, neighbors entered through the back and side entrances of the home to help the other two victims escape.

Everyone exited the home unharmed. The Eureka police officer did suffer smoke inhalation, but they report he is recovering just fine.

“Fire is a scary thing to most people, and they went above their fears and saved their neighbors. Heroic and courageous efforts on their part, and commendable. Don’t recommend it, but that day it worked out well,” Chief Barthelmass said.

The fire was started by a cigarette that was dropped onto a living room chair and quickly spread through the home. The Red Cross was able to help the family find temporary housing.

“The smoke detectors, alert neighbors, and the police officer that rushed to the scene are all things that saved this from being a fatal fire,” Barthelmass said.

This incident goes to show it doesn’t matter who you are or what you do, heroes come in many different forms.