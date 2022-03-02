Community helping victims after house explosion caught on cam in O’Fallon, Missouri

O’FALLON, Mo. — The city of O’Fallon, Missouri, is demanding answers about a gas explosion that leveled one house and damaged multiple neighboring homes.

Investigators are working to find the exact trigger of the blast.

Firefighters were called here to millers court Tuesday morning around 10:30 after a contractor hit a gas line. The house was destroyed. Residents said they are grateful everyone made it out alive.

Kenneth Stout lives right next door. His surveillance cameras captured the explosion. His family made it out of their home just minutes before the neighbor’s house was leveled.

“They quickly pulled my meter and in between doing that, I was getting ready to go to my neighbors’ house and it blows up four minutes,” said Stout.

Spire said a contractor company called Gateway Fiber hit a gas line beside the home that was destroyed. Several others were damaged. It’s unclear if the company had a dig rite.

OSHA crews were on the scene trying to piece together what happened and determine if any employees were exposed to a hazardous situation.

“People were leaving their house evacuating while our crew was on the scene with Spire is when the house exploded,” said Assistant Fire Chief Andy Parrish.

O’Fallon has made the company stop all work in the area and is making them submit documentation on the incident. Officials said this is the second time Gateway Fiber has hit a gas line in the past two weeks.

Following the incident Tuesday, the company reached out to the city and said they were voluntarily suspending all work within the City of O’Fallon.

Meantime, staff members of the Little Learners of O’Fallon created a GoFundMe page to help the homeowner who has been a daycare teacher for years.

“We work with her. She is fantastic, and the way everybody is coming together, it’s amazing. I have never seen anything like it personally, and seeing everybody jump ahead to see what they can do to help is fantastic,” said Shayla Jackson.

While on the scene, the O’Fallon Professional Firefighters presented a check for a family who had nothing left but the clothes on their backs.

For more information about the GoFundMe, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/home-exploded-family-lost-everything?