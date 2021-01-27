Community leaders, residents react to mass COVID vaccine clinic coming to North County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – The announcement was made Wednesday regarding the first mass vaccination site coming to north St. Louis County.

The vaccination site will be located at the Florissant Valley Campus of St Louis Community College.

This will not be a drive-through distribution center and residents must make an appointment.

Some north county Mayors are glad it will be held in their hard-hit community.

“No pun intended, it’s what the doctor ordered,” Mayor Reggie Jones of the City of Dellwood said. “north County is one of the hardest hit with the pandemic. It makes sense to have the first mass site in north county.”

Health officials say people of color have been hit hard by the coronavirus as they have died at a rate roughly three times higher than others.

“I think it’s extremely important. This is a wonderful idea to have it in our community,” Mayor Michele Deshay of the city of Moline Acres said. “We do have a lot of disparities in north county and this will make it easily accessible to go and be vaccinated.”

Paris Reese, who lives in the area, said several of her family members had the virus. She hopes the vaccine is the light at the end of the tunnel.

“I’m excited that the vaccines are coming to our community and due to the virus being very high here, now people will have access to it to help save lives,” Reese said.

Health officials say millions of Americans across the country need the vaccine and they need it quickly.

“This location will help remove a barrier, one of the barriers, as far as people being vaccinated,” Mayor Jones said. It’s our job to remove those barriers and help educate the community.

Vaccines will be administered by appointment according to the DPH pre-registration list.

Access to the list is available at stlcorona.com or by sending an email to dphcovidvaccine@stlouisco.com.

DPH has partnered with the County Older Residents Program to help register those who do not have internet access. For that assistance, please call 314-615-2660.