Community mourns 19-year-old killed last week in The Ville neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – Family and friends gathered Sunday night to mourn the loss of a 19-year-old shot and killed Wednesday.

Jadun Byrd was shot multiple times in a parking lot in the 2400 block of Whittier Street near North Market in The Ville neighborhood at 11 a.m. When officers arrived, they found Byrd suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and lying on the ground. He was then taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not identified a shooter.

Police have not identified a shooter.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371. Anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).