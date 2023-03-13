ROSEBUD, Mo. – The Rosebud community mourns a fellow resident, Sgt. Mason Griffith, after he and another officer were shot and killed Sunday night after the suspected shooter turned himself in following a 12-hour standoff.

The 34-year-old Hermann police detective was honored on his way home.

This tragedy started Sunday just after 9 p.m. at Casey’s gas station in the heart of Hermann. Griffith and New Haven police officer Adam Sullentrup approached 35-year-old Kenneth Lee Simpson to take him into custody on multiple outstanding warrants.

That’s when both officers were shot. Both were taken to the hospital, where Griffith, unfortunately, died, leaving behind his wife and two children.

Sullentrup remained in the hospital, critically injured.

“The community is hurting, the law enforcement community is hurting, this happens way too often,” said Missouri State Highway Patrol. Sgt. Mike Mitchell.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol soon sent out a blue alert to find the shooter. MSHP and several other agencies surrounded a home around the corner from the crime scene overnight, which resulted in a standoff.

SWAT teams deployed flash bombs and a robot to make communication. Twelve hours later, at 1:49 p.m. Monday, Simpson walked out of the home and was taken into custody.

He’s currently at Crawford County Jail awaiting charges.

“It’s sad, my son goes to school with his son, and they’re pretty good friends,” said Kyle Weppner, a Rosebud resident. “From what I’ve seen of him, he was just a nice, genuine person.”

“Everyone just misses him, and he was a pillar of our community, and he loved nothing more than being a police officer and serving and protecting all of us,” said Wendy Turnbogh, a friend of the Griffith family. “He was always thinking about someone else.”

Turnbogh set up a memorial fund at the First State Community Bank under the name “Mason Griffith Memorial.”

“This town, they’re not going to know what to do without Mason because he was this town,” said John Bruyere, owner of Rosebud General Gas Station.

A candlelight vigil will take place on Wednesday at the red barn off Highway 50 at 7 p.m. Then on Sunday, visitation and the funeral will take place at Owensville High School starting at 9 a.m.