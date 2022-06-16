ST. PETERS, Mo. – The St. Peters Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving one vehicle. Two 16-year-old males were killed. Police received the call at approximately 2:40 a.m. Thursday.

An accident reconstruction team is investigating the crash that occurred on Mid Rivers Mall Drive north of Grand Teton Drive. As of Thursday evening, the identities of the victims had not been released.

Mary Peraud drives through the area on a regular basis. She said her heart is broken over the loss of two lives.

“It just really breaks my heart to just continue to see so many young people just taken,” said Peraud. “They really haven’t started living yet and they’re already gone.”

The Ft. Zumwalt School District’s Crisis Counselors and administrators were available at North High to support students and staff Thursday.

Members of the Crisis Response Team are available Friday from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. and next Monday – Thursday from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. to provide support. The district’s Crisis Hotline is also available at (314) 941-0331 for anyone needing additional assistance.

Results from the investigation into the crash could take several weeks. St. Peters Police Sgt. Melissa Doss encourages parents to set a good driving example for teens and remind them about buckling up, following the speed limit, and avoiding distractions.

The Fort Zumwalt community is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of two North High students in a tragic car accident early this morning. Out of respect for their families, and in an effort to provide them some privacy, we are not sharing the students' names at this time.