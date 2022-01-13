Community mourns St. Louis firefighter killed in roof collapse

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis firefighter who died in the line of duty Thursday is being remembered for his courage and dedication to service.

Benjamin Polson died in a roof collapse after battling a house fire in the 5900 block of Cote Brilliante in north St. Louis. Another firefighter, whose name was not released, was injured and taken to the hospital.

While on the second floor of the home, firefighters made the decision to back out due to the intensity of the flames. As they were leaving, the roof collapsed, burying Polson and the other firefighter under heavy timber and bricks.

The St. Louis Fire Department tweeted that Polson died courageously and asked everyone to keep his family, friends, and the department lifted in prayer.

“This kind of event weighs tremendously heavy on the entire department,” said St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson.

Polson was a 2007 graduate of St. John Vianney High School. His former history teacher, Kevin Walsh, described him as a “great young man.”

“He was a really good student, but I think even a better person,” said Walsh.

Polson was also remembered as someone who had a big heart and always looked out for others with care and concern.

“He was a guy that was always wanting to give back to the community, whether it was service projects or special Olympics,” said Walsh. “He was always somebody wanting to help those less fortunate, and so it’s no surprise that he became a first responder.”

The BackStoppers organization announced it will be assisting Polson’s family with expenses related to his death. Polson came from a firefighting family. Relatives had either retired or are currently serving as firefighters.