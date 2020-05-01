Community partners pitch ‘drive-in’ commencement ceremonies for class of 2020

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – Community partners have a tech-savvy plan to get high school seniors across the stage despite COVID-19 limitations.

In Hazelwood, school officials have been scoping out the layout for possible drive-in graduation ceremonies.

There was one jumbotron set up as an example. Those would be set up in the parking lot at the old St. Louis Mills Mall.

Graduation is a memorable moment; this plan is one way for seniors and their parents to close the year with something close to the real deal.

The sounds of “Pomp and Circumstance” and throwing caps in the air is all up in the air for 2020 high school seniors.

“We don’t know if it’s going to happen still,” said Matthew Samuel, a senior at Pattonville High School. “It just depends because everything is up in the air right now.”

“I know how important graduation is not only for the seniors also for parents and families,” said Bob Hebrank with POWERplex.

A group of businesses set up a plan to continue graduation ceremonies with technology and the space of the vacant outlet mall which will soon become a youth sportsplex.

“We all put our heads together and came up with this outdoor drive-in setting,” said Kyle Vogt, vice president of Klance Unlimited.

The team would bring the production, LED lighting, jumbotrons, and a big hydraulic mobile stage used for outdoor concerts to set the tone for the celebration.

“The concept here is to create a graduation experience as close to what the students would have experienced had there not been a global pandemic,” said Bill Fogarty, president of Fogarty Services.

The layout could support more than 3,000 guests. Several area schools are now considering the option over virtual or pushed back ceremonies.

“I think it’s really great that everyone is trying to band together for the seniors who aren’t able to experience all these things because this is kind of like a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Samuel.

The cap and gown and cheers offer a sense of closure. These partners want to create that experience for the class who’s missed out on so much.

“A lot of people are getting excited just the possibility of them having a real graduation,” Hebrank said.

The companies said they are working with the school districts and their graduation budgets.

If you are an administrator and would like to set up a meeting to consider the POWERplex as an option for commencement, you may reach them here.