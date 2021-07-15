Community rallies behind family in wake of Aaleya Carter’s death

ST. LOUIS – Aaleya Carter was a sister, daughter, friend, and spirited young girl who loved to sing and dance.

On Saturday, July 10, the 12-year-old and her family were out celebrating her birthday when their car got caught in floodwaters. Carter was tragically swept from her car into a storm drain and later found dead by Missouri State Highway Patrol.



“To know Aaleya is to love her,” said Stacey Latimore, Aaleya’s great aunt.

“She’s a very bubbly young lady. Very intelligent. Bright. She loves her siblings and loves her mother. She’s just a pleasure. It’s hard for me to speak of her in past tense because I just still can’t believe it.”

The entire community was shaken by the news. Now family, friends, and even strangers are looking to help comfort the Carters. The community will hold a fundraiser at Billions Entertainment Center Thursday from 6-9 p.m.

The entertainment center is located at 4519 Olive Street.



Event coordinators will be collecting donations for the family. At 7 p.m., those in attendance will be able to participate in hands-on, direct prayer for Aaleya’s mother, Bre Carter.



A GoFundMe account hopes to raise $40 thousand to help Ms. Carter purchase a new car and relocate from her current residence that now only reminds her of the child she’s lost.



Brittany Ross is the owner of Brittany N. Ross Your Financial Advisor and has been helping organize the fundraiser.



She said, “For another mother, I was willing to take put on the task of putting this together because that’s somebody’s mother, and we needed to protect her mental space. We need to make sure she’s okay.

We need to Make sure she can take care of her other children during this time. There is no time limit on grief.”



To help the Carter family by providing mental health or financial assistance during this time, please contact Elizabeth Donielle at elizabeth@EDTheBrand.com.

There is also a GoFund Me page for the family.