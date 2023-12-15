HOUSE SPRINGS, Mo. – The Northwest Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce said they’ve been overwhelmed by community support after a vandal destroyed a holiday display in a preservation area earlier this week.

Neighbors, businesses, and paramedics lined up Friday to offer Christmas donations.

“This is the least we could do to show him that we appreciate his work,” said Phil Diven.

He said the Big River Ambulance District decided to give back to a man in House Springs after FOX 2 aired a story about a Christmas display being vandalized overnight Wednesday.

“It was heartbreaking to see. The individual that helps put the display together is a volunteer. He’s a veteran, and if you take a look around, you can tell he pours his heart and soul into this display,” said Diven.

Danny Tuggle was back out at the preservation area Friday. He said the community’s support in the last 48 hours is moving.

“I can’t believe it. My phone has rung off the wall. People have come into my office at the chamber dropping office gifts and asking ‘What can we do?’ and I’ve had volunteers,” said Tuggle.

He’s making his way through the dozens of donations they’ve received, including inflatables, candy canes, and two very special flags. One flag honors a 9/11 victim, and the other flag is from the family of a World War II veteran.

Tuggle said he was greeted with a big surprise Thursday morning.

“I came through here at six in the morning. I stopped and I looked, and the bandana that had been flown over the area had been taken down. Someone out here in the neighborhood had put a new flag up, and it was flying good that morning. It just made it all worthwhile,” said Tuggle.

He said bringing the community together is the best gift.

“Being as rural as we are out here, there is not always an opportunity to see displays, and this is just a little piece of joy that our community does have,” said Diven.