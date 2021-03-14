Community says change needed after domestic violence triple murder

CLAYTON, Mo. – Bobby McCulley III murdered Roseann McCulley and two of her children on March 4 before taking his own life. On Saturday, March 13, people gathered in front of the St. Louis County Justice Center to honor Roseann McCulley, 13-year-old Kayden, and 6-year-old Kaylee.

“I lost my daughter and two grandchildren to something that I never would’ve imagined would happen,” said Inez Ross, Roseann McCulley’s mother.

Roseann and Bobby McCulley were married. Bobby had recently filed for divorce. They had a 1-year-old daughter together. After killing the others, Bobby dropped the baby off at a relative’s home – unharmed.

“It’s so heartbreaking, I guess, because she’s only 1 and she’s not going to remember a lot but I’m going to make sure that she’s steeped in family,” Ross said.

Police found Bobby dead in a car where he took his own life. According to police records, multiple calls from the McCulley home were made in the last couple of weeks; one of them for domestic violence.

“They saw exactly what had been done to her and they charged it as some misdemeanor or assault 3, which meant they could only put out a ‘wanted,’ which means that they weren’t actively looking for him,” said Michelle Sherod, president and CEO of All Solutions. “Had he run across them at a traffic stop they might have arrested him but they didn’t actively go out and find him.”

Sherod said events like Saturday’s End Domestic Violence rally are necessary to end this awful scourge to families.

“We want folks to understand you don’t have to suffer in silence, you can get help, and we’re bringing those resources to the table,” she said.

