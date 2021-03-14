Community says change needed after domestic violence triple murder

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLAYTON, Mo. – Bobby McCulley III murdered Roseann McCulley and two of her children on March 4 before taking his own life. On Saturday, March 13, people gathered in front of the St. Louis County Justice Center to honor Roseann McCulley, 13-year-old Kayden, and 6-year-old Kaylee.

“I lost my daughter and two grandchildren to something that I never would’ve imagined would happen,” said Inez Ross, Roseann McCulley’s mother.

Roseann and Bobby McCulley were married. Bobby had recently filed for divorce. They had a 1-year-old daughter together. After killing the others, Bobby dropped the baby off at a relative’s home – unharmed.

“It’s so heartbreaking, I guess, because she’s only 1 and she’s not going to remember a lot but I’m going to make sure that she’s steeped in family,” Ross said.

Police found Bobby dead in a car where he took his own life. According to police records, multiple calls from the McCulley home were made in the last couple of weeks; one of them for domestic violence.

“They saw exactly what had been done to her and they charged it as some misdemeanor or assault 3, which meant they could only put out a ‘wanted,’ which means that they weren’t actively looking for him,” said Michelle Sherod, president and CEO of All Solutions. “Had he run across them at a traffic stop they might have arrested him but they didn’t actively go out and find him.”

Sherod said events like Saturday’s End Domestic Violence rally are necessary to end this awful scourge to families.

“We want folks to understand you don’t have to suffer in silence, you can get help, and we’re bringing those resources to the table,” she said.

Funeral information for Roseann McCulley.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News