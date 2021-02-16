Commuters contend not just with heavy snow but high winds and frigid air

ST. LOUIS – Heavy snow totals are not the biggest concerns with the winter storm now hitting St. Louis – the extreme cold and high winds are. They’re making it hard for people to keep up be it with shovels or snow plows.

“I’m falling a little big behind because it’s picking up quite a bit more now than it was this morning,” said Nick Parris, plowing a shopping center near I-55 and Butler Hill in South County. “It’s pretty hard. Wipers keep freezing up. You’ve got to stop and get out every couple of minutes.”

Janine Turnbull of High Ridge said she had to pull over twice to scrape her windshield while driving home from working at Shriners Hospitals for Children.

“The ice keeps forming right in the middle (of my windshield) even with the defroster on high heat,” she said.

Her windshield wipers were coated with ice.

From south St. Louis County to Arnold and down to Farmington, snow totals ranged from 4 to 7 inches or more by early Monday evening.

“We’re getting some drifting,” said Byrnes Mill Police Chief Frank Selvaggio. “The blowing snow on the road, even when the plows go over the road, it blows back. It’s still dangerous. Actually, this dry snow is probably more slick than the wet snow. I started in police work in ’81. In ’82 we had that bad snowstorm. This is kind of reminding me of that. We’re kind of holding on for the worst.”

This dry, blowing snow seemed more dangerous than the fluffy wet stuff, he said.

Selvaggio feared people sliding off roads and being stranded in this terrible cold.

Selvaggio posted this advice on the department’s Facebook page: stay home and put on a pot of chili or chicken and dumplings.