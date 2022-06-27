MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Siblings Josh and Jodi Allen announced their Companion Cafe location in Maryland Heights will close on Friday, July 1, at the end of the business day.

In a Facebook post, the Allens said they are taking the existing cafe space and expanding their bakery production to meet an increase in demand.

All staff at the Maryland Heights cafe will be able to stay employed with Companion, they said. The Ladue location at 9781 Clayton Road will remain open and all reward points earned at the Maryland Heights cafe will transfer. Catering and online ordering services will also be available at the Ladue cafe.