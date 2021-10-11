Companion Cafe reopens in Maryland Heights after closing in 2020

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – It’s back to business today for a restaurant that has been shut down because of the pandemic. The Companion West Cafe has been closed since March of 2020.

Like many other restaurants during the height pandemic, it has struggled financially as many people stayed indoors. Now that doors will finally reopen and the owner says there are new protocols in place to keep people safe and its doors open.

“The seating is designed for social distancing. Our folks will be masked, but similar to other restaurants we would recommend and ask that folks wear masks when they’re in line getting their food. When they’re seated with their party, they’re welcome to take their masks off and enjoy the food,” said Josh Allen.

Starting at 7:00 am today you will once again be able to get their signature soups, salads, sandwiches and more. It will serve breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday.