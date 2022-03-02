Comparing the inflation impact on Missouri and other states

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Shoppers across the country have been feeling the squeeze of inflation, and a new study claims many Missourians are saying they are severely challenged by price increases for goods for their homes.

The report from QuoteWizard.com claims that 9% of respondents from Missouri said in February that they were having a “very difficult” time in meeting their household expenses. That is up from 6% in June of 2021, a 50% jump and the second-highest increase in the U.S.

Currently, Mississippi and Louisiana are home to the highest percentage of residents having a very difficult time with paying for household costs, tied at 16%. Only 5% of respondents in Vermont, on the other hand, said they are finding it very difficult to cover household costs.

For the entire country, there was a 50% increase in the number of people having a very difficult time with their household expenses. Indiana saw the biggest increase at 160%, while eight states actually saw drops in the number of people with severe inflation worries.

Last month the Department of Labor announced that consumer prices in January were up 7.5% compared to the previous year, the steepest year-to-year inflation spike in 40 years.

The Labor Department reported that a measure of inflation that excludes volatile food and gas prices jumped 5.5% in December, also the highest in decades.

On the other end of the spectrum, 46% of Missouri residents said they were not having any difficulty meeting household expenses. Another 43% said they were experiencing slight to moderate difficulty covering costs at home.

The biggest driver of inflation, according to economists, is mismatches between supply and demand. Used car prices have soared more than 37% over the past year because a shortage of semiconductors has prevented auto companies from making enough new cars. Supply-chain constraints have driven furniture prices nearly 14% higher over the past year.

Inflation could ease as the omicron wave fades and as Americans shift more of their spending to services such as travel, eating out, and movie-going. That would reduce the demand for goods and help clear supply chains.