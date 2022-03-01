Complaints grow over trash problem at Jefferson County apartment complex

PEVELY, Mo. — A Jefferson County apartment complex is coming under fire, with residents detailing an overflow of trash not being taken care of.

From the outside, Pevely Pointe Complex Apartments looks like your average place to live. Residents say the closer you get, the more you see and smell a growing problem — multiple dumpsters overflowing with trash, mattresses, and piles of trash bags.

It’s an issue residents say has been going unanswered for years.

“There’s needles that are out there sometimes, and that worries me with children, people working out there with dogs and getting their foot stepped on it,” said Pevely Pointe Complex Apartments resident Zach Ellis.

The city of Pevely has issued violations to the property management 28 times over trash and multiple derelict cars left abandoned, with the latest being handed out on Monday.

“We actually have a meeting set up with them and our building inspector with them on Friday,” said City of Pevely Administrator Andy Hixson. “We just want to sit with them and try to work with them and provide them with the best quality of life for our citizens.”

But residents say it’s not enough.

“There’s been a lot of complaints made, but nothing seems to happen. So people are moving out left and right,” said Ellis.

Fellow neighbor Danielle describes it as a health hazard.

Wishing to remain anonymous out of fear of being punished for speaking out.

“It makes me feel dirty. It makes me feel like my kids might get a disease of some sort or get into something that they shouldn’t get into because they’re curious kids, and I’ve watched little kids dragging stuff out of the dumpster playing with it,” said Pevely Pointe Complex Apartments resident Danielle. “It’s quite worrisome.”

It’s also a concern for more than 250 units and the people living in them that say they chose to stay due to affordable costs, but they’ve hit a breaking point with the state of the complex.

“To not take care of the place that I’m paying, and they’re raising the rent for most of the people now,” said Danielle. “It’s just ridiculous.”

FOX 2 has reached out to the property manager multiple times and has not yet heard back.