ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Board of Aldermen gave unanimous approval Friday to the final wording of a bill that would require individuals open-carrying firearms to have a concealed carry permit.

The board will hold a final vote on Board Bill 29 next Thursday. If it passes, it heads to the desk of Mayor Tishaura Jones for consideration to be signed into law.

On Friday, many alderpersons weighed in on the matter. It seems the bill is very likely to pass.

“We have seen anyone openly carrying a gun without a concealed carry permit, like this law outlines, who probably shouldn’t be,” said Ward 1 Alderwoman Anne Schweitzer. “I think it’s a very good step forward for the City of St. Louis to take some control back.”

Mayor Jones says her legal team is currently reviewing the bill.

Board Bill 29, sponsored by Aldermanic Member Cara Spencer, aims to ban the open carrying of guns in the city without a concealed-carry permit. This bill was prompted by recent incidents where young individuals were openly carrying firearms during downtown events.

Spencer argues that the bill would help remove guns from the streets and disarm minors, as the concealed carry permit requires individuals to be at least 19 years old. However, concerns have been raised that if the bill passes, it could lead to increased police stops and searches.