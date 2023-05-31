ST. LOUIS – Concerns over short-term rentals have extended from Downtown St. Louis and westward, after a 14-year-old was shot after reportedly not being allowed in a house party early Wednesday morning.

St. Louis police said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Delmar Boulevard.

A group of teens, ranging from 14 to 19 years of age, were reportedly denied entry to a party. Police claim the teens lingered in the parking lot. As they were about to leave, two people accused of them of “clutching” and “acting like they were armed.”

Although the teens started driving away, the two people displayed guns of their own, and shot at them. A 14-year-old boy was struck in the shoulder. He was later taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries.

“That’s scary,” said DeBaliviere resident Dave Scotz. “It does shock me, because I didn’t realize that this area was zoned for Airbnb or people would want really want to.”

“The young population is bringing much drama to the area and, as a resident, this is dissatisfying,” another DeBaliviere resident said off-camera.

In recent weeks, concerns have mounted over out of control partying at rentals such as Airbnbs and VRBOS in downtown St. Louis. Our FOX Files reports have shown minors taking advantage of property loopholes to do so.

“It was heartbreaking, especially as a mother of five, I thought about what it would be like if I got that phone call,” St. Louis Alderwoman Shameem Clark Hubbard (Ward 10) said.

Hubbard condemns the violence in her ward, echoing other officials who say they’ll remove rental listings with multiple complaints.

“It isn’t just happening in big buildings like this for me in the West End, it’s happening on beautiful, well-maintained, well-engaged residential blocks and streets, with beautiful homes, and people are renting out short-term rentals at their homes for these parties, and they don’t say anything about it, so we have to be more proactive,” she said.

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen is expected to continue discussion on a short term permit regulation bill in the coming weeks.

An Airbnb official said no current listings were reserved on the block. They do have an anti-party crackdown plan around summer holidays.

It’s unclear which rental company the property is with.

Police describe the suspects as two men. One was seen wearing a black ski mask and all dark clothing. The second man was also wearing all dark clothing.