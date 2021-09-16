Concert series hosted at Laclede’s Landing

ST. LOUIS – Local promoter Jamo Presents is hosting a concert series in partnership with the STLmade campaign.
The concerts will take place at Laclede’s Landing on the St. Louis Riverfront from Sept. 16 to Oct. 10. The list of acts includes:
- Sean Canan’s Voodoo Players
- Talib Kweli + Reggie Son and NandoSTL
- Cherub
- The Dead South
- Keller Williams’ Grateful Grass ft. The Hillbenders
- Marquise Knox’s #iknowtheblues Festival
- Aaron Kamm and the One Drops
For more information about the dates and times for the events, visit here.