Concert series hosted at Laclede’s Landing

ST. LOUIS – Local promoter Jamo Presents is hosting a concert series in partnership with the STLmade campaign.

The concerts will take place at Laclede’s Landing on the St. Louis Riverfront from Sept. 16 to Oct. 10. The list of acts includes:

Sean Canan’s Voodoo Players

Talib Kweli + Reggie Son and NandoSTL

Cherub

The Dead South

Keller Williams’ Grateful Grass ft. The Hillbenders

Marquise Knox’s #iknowtheblues Festival

Aaron Kamm and the One Drops

For more information about the dates and times for the events, visit here.