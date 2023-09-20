UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – A fishy, rotten smell is spreading across University City; its source is a seafood market without electricity for months.

FOX 2’s partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the ‘Seafood City Market and Grocery Store’ on Olive Boulevard has been closed, and the building condemned since late March. Thousands of pounds of seafood have been rotting inside the freezers.

Now a St. Louis company that normally cleans up crime scenes is doing the dirty work of emptying the store of the rotting fish, and it’s costing the property owner $7,000 per day.