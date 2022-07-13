ST. LOUIS – A proposal by the city of Manchester to annex a large area of unincorporated St. Louis County is drawing criticism from the St. Louis county executive.

County Executive Sam Page is set to speak on the issue later Wednesday morning at a news conference at the Main County Building. Page’s Chief Spokesperson Doug Moore shared that Page will oppose the plan. The city of Manchester is looking to annex more than 1,400 acres of land.

Moore explained that more than 6,500 St. Louis locals would be impacted. Details of the plan listed on the city of Manchester’s website said the annexation would include three schools, Love Park and a west county EMS and fire safety house.

There is a map of the proposed annexation area. The area in brown is the existing Manchester city limits, while the area in gray is what Manchester wants to annex. It’s an area east of Glyn Cagny Road near Highway 141, North of Carman Road, west of Barrett Station Road and south of Queeny Park. If the plan goes through, Manchester would expand to Border Town and Country and as well as Des Peres.

The manchester website said the move is a natural and logical next step in strengthening the community and infrastructure that people in that area share. However, Page is expected to share Wednesday morning that if the land is annexed then that would mean more costs for those residents with no guarantees that the new services they would receive would be as good as what they have now.

Voters in that area would have the final say on the plan. That could happen in April of next year. Page’s news conference is set for 8:30 a.m.

FOX 2 will stream the news conference here.