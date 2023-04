ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Charles County Council will vote on whether to confirm Joseph McCulloch as the new prosecuting attorney.

County Executive Steve Ehlmann appointed McCulloch to the job. He replaces former prosecutor Tim Lohmar, who suddenly announced his retirement last month.

If confirmed, McCulloch would hold the position until the end of 2024. He is the brother of former St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch.