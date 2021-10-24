Confirmed tornadoes strike Missouri’s Lead Belt, southwest Illinois

FARMINGTON, Mo. – The National Weather Service’s St. Louis office has confirmed a tornado touched down Sunday evening in Missouri’s Lead Belt.

Alerts from the NWS around 8:30 p.m. Sunday reported an observed tornado in Farmington, moving northeast at approximately 45 miles per hour. By 9:10 p.m., the NWS confirmed other tornadoes near Fredericktown and St. Mary.

Fire officials in Farmington report significant damage on the southern part of town.

Damage from near Farmington, MO from Farmington Fire department pic.twitter.com/PjRnavChdW — Chris Higgins (@fox2ch) October 25, 2021

“Significant damage” also was reported in St. Mary in the immediate aftermath. That cell moved across the Mississippi River toward Chester, Steeleville, and Coulterville in Illinois.

Farmington is located about 75 miles southwest of St. Louis

This is a developing news story. FOX 2 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.