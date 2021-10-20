Confluence Academy requests more police staff after 2 hurt, 8 arrested in fight Wednesday

ST. LOUIS – Confluence Academy said it is requesting more St. Louis Metro Police Department staff on its campus for the rest of the week.

This comes after two security officers were hurt and eight juveniles were taken into custody in a fight inside the school’s cafeteria Wednesday.



Lt. Keith Barrett with SLMPD said some police officers were already on campus investigating a previous assault with a student and possible staff member Wednesday around 11 a.m. He said while there, they heard about a large fight going on in the cafeteria and responded.

“Once they got inside there were countless numbers of students involved in a physical altercation with each other during that process of trying to break it up, some security officers were injured,” Lt. Barrett said.

He said they don’t know what started the fight and the extent of the security officers’ injuries were unknown. He also said students were not injured in the fight. According to the school, there are 413 students enrolled.



Confluence Academies sent a statement in response:

“Our first priority is the safety and well-being of our students, their families, and our staff. This behavior of a small group of students today is unacceptable and will not be tolerated at Confluence Preparatory Academy.

“Students involved in today’s incident have been sent home early and all parents have been notified. We are taking the proper disciplinary actions that are consistent with the student code of conduct and will implement restorative justice practices.

“Additionally, we are cooperating with law enforcement and conducting a thorough investigation into the incident and the actions of all involved.

“We are fortunate to have a strong relationship with law enforcement and are requesting additional St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department staff for the remainder of the week. We want to provide our complete support to work collaboratively and ensure we do everything we can to maintain the safety and security of our schools.”