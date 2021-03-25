Congress recognizes David Dorn for acts of heroism, selfless service

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congress is bestowing one of its highest honors to a former St. Louis Police captain who was shot and killed by looters.

David Dorn is being recognized with the 2021 Citizen Honors Award by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society. He is among a handful of people to be named for the prestigious award.

“There are probably hundreds of applications coming in. For David to be picked out of all of those is just amazing,” his wife, Ann Dorn, said.

The announcement was officially made Thursday morning from Arlington National Cemetery. The cemetery livestreamed the program on Facebook. It was held on March 25, National Medal of Honor Day, by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society.

Each year, the CMHS conducts a nationwide search to select four individuals for the Citizens Honors Awards.

Dorn was among two honorees to receive the “Single Act of Heroism Award.”

“David Dorn (Posthumous) of St. Louis, MO, was selected for his courage when he was mortally wounded while saving his friend’s business from looters,” the CMHS wrote.

Dorn was killed June 2, 2020, as riots and unrest took place in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Dorn, 77, had served in law enforcement for nearly four decades, first with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, and later with the Moline Acres Police Department, where he was the police chief.

A ceremony will be held in September for the official awards ceremony.

Ann Dorn said she was overwhelmed to hear the news earlier this week. Senator Josh Hawley, she said, had nominated her husband for the honor. Hawley contacted her Monday to inform her that David Dorn was a Citizen Honors Awardee.

“He gave his life for a friend. He gave his life serving the community. He died doing what he loved,” she said. “There is that saying there’s no greater love than a man who gives up his life for a friend. And Dave did that.”

The CMHS is the same group that awards the Congressional Medal of Honor, the highest military award for valor.