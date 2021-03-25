Congress recognizes David Dorn for acts of heroism, selfless service

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congress is bestowing one of its highest honors to a former St. Louis Police captain who was shot and killed by looters.

David Dorn is being recognized with the 2021 Citizen Honors Award by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society. He is among a handful of people to be named for the prestigious award.

“There are probably hundreds of applications coming in. For David to be picked out of all of those is just amazing,” his wife, Ann Dorn, said.

The announcement was officially made Thursday morning from Arlington National Cemetery. The cemetery livestreamed the program on Facebook. It was held on March 25, National Medal of Honor Day, by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society.

Each year, the CMHS conducts a nationwide search to select four individuals for the Citizens Honors Awards.

Dorn was among two honorees to receive the “Single Act of Heroism Award.”

“David Dorn (Posthumous) of St. Louis, MO, was selected for his courage when he was mortally wounded while saving his friend’s business from looters,” the CMHS wrote.

Dorn was killed June 2, 2020, as riots and unrest took place in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Dorn, 77, had served in law enforcement for nearly four decades, first with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, and later with the Moline Acres Police Department, where he was the police chief.

A ceremony will be held in September for the official awards ceremony.

Ann Dorn said she was overwhelmed to hear the news earlier this week. Senator Josh Hawley, she said, had nominated her husband for the honor. Hawley contacted her Monday to inform her that David Dorn was a Citizen Honors Awardee.

“He gave his life for a friend. He gave his life serving the community. He died doing what he loved,” she said. “There is that saying there’s no greater love than a man who gives up his life for a friend. And Dave did that.”

The CMHS is the same group that awards the Congressional Medal of Honor, the highest military award for valor.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News