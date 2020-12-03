Congressman Lacy Clay delivers farewell speech on U.S. House floor

ST. LOUIS – Congressman Lacy Clay gave his farewell remarks Thursday morning on the floor of the U.S. House following a 10-year term.

Clay served as the Congressman of Missouri’s 1st Congressional District beginning in 2000.

Clay thanked his family, staff, and highlighted his accomplishment while in office.

“I will be sad to leave this historic place, I will forever be grateful for the opportunity to serve Missouri’s 1st Congressional District for two decades, and to have been blessed with the friendship of so many colleagues,” Clay said.