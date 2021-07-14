Congresswoman Bush gets $9M for area nonprofits, she visits them today

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Congresswoman Cori Bush will tour several area nonprofit organizations Wednesday.

She got $9 million for them put into this year’s federal budget.

Bush will also meet with area officials to talk about federal funding for safety improvements on West Florissant Avenue.

She recently went on a trip with Mayor Tishaura Jones to Denver to check out the city’s STAR program. It redirects some 911 calls from police to a mental health center. Trained social workers answer those calls. The program removes police from non-violent situations.