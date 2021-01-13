Congresswoman Cori Bush gives floor speech in support of impeaching President Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush delivered her speech on the House of Representatives Floor in support of H. Res. 24 to impeach President Donald Trump.
In her speech she said:
” Madam Speaker —
St. Louis and I rise in support of the article of impeachment against Donald J. Trump.
If we fail to remove a white supremacist President who incited a white supremacist insurrection, it’s communities like Missouri’s First District that suffer the most.
The 117th Congress must understand that we have a mandate to legislate in defense of Black lives.
The first step in that process is to root out white supremacy, starting with impeaching the white supremacist-in-chief.
Thank you and I yield back.”
