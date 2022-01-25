Construction begins for new event space in Chesterfield’s entertainment district this spring

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Construction of a new outdoor space in the popular Chesterfield entertainment and shopping area is expected to start this spring. The new area is called “The Hub of the District” and will have a performance stage, pavilion, large LED screen, near restaurants, and a beer garden.

The new location should be a great place to gather with friends before heading to other activities in the area like TopGolf, bowling at the Main Event, or checking out a show at The Factory. You can also use the new space to host events.

“The Hub is going to be the heartbeat of the District and where the experience begins,” says The Staenberg Group President Michael Staenberg.

Construction is expected to begin in May and should be open by Fall 2022. The space appears to be going into the “200 Future Pavilion” spot across from the restaurant district.

A Pickleball themed area that is 40,000 to 60,000 square feet is expected to be announced soon. It will feature both indoor and outdoor courts, yard games, and a place to get food and drinks.