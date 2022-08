ST. LOUIS – Many of us drive past this construction site in the Central West End.

There is a heart-warming bit of progress there. Crews continue building the new Inpatient Tower” at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. They have spent months on-site excavation, but at 4:00 a.m.Tuesday morning, workers started pouring concrete for the foundation.

Hospital team members also threw in notes of hope to future patients and caregivers. The 16-story tower should be complete by 2026.