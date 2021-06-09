Construction on new $12 million training facility underway in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Mo – Two Missouri-based organizations have come together to build a brand new, $12 million state-of-the-art facility that will aid in the development of youth basketball and volleyball players, as well as attract athletes from around the country to the St. Louis region.

Missouri Phenom, a girls AAU basketball organization, and HP “High Performance” Volleyball cater to over 130 competitive teams. That’s nearly two thousand young athletes. The new facility called the Chesterfield Fieldhouse will be a 97,000 square-foot training facility with nine full-length basketball courts that can be converted into 18 volleyball courts.

Brittany Carter is the Missouri Phenom Regional Coordinator. Once the project is completed, she says the facility will house around 1,000 athletes per week.

“This facility is going to be way different than any other facility,” says Carter. “A lot of the gyms in the area are old warehouses that have been converted into basketball or volleyball courts. This will be built from the ground up. State of the art facility. Olympic level flooring.”

Not to mention L.E.D. lighting and HD 4-K streaming. The Fieldhouse will be located five minutes away from the St. Louis Premium Outlets and about five miles away from The District where TopGolf and Main Event can welcome visitors.

Carter says the development team behind this project predict the new facility will attract around 900 thousand spectators and visitors a year. In addition to help young athletes develop their skills and grow as individuals outside of their sport, the amount of tourists traveling for training, tournaments, and events would give the local economy an extreme boost.

The plot of land has been purchased. Project developers would like to begin building by the end of July, but Carter shares they are about $4 million short of the funding they need to start construction. If all goes as planned the Chesterfield Fieldhouse will be ready for athletes come September 2022.

“Right now we’re looking for sponsors. We’re looking for people who just want to donate. We have a lot of people in the st. louis area who love youth sports and want to help. We just want to find those people and get those conversations started,” says Carter.

If you’d like to donate or get involved with this development, you can contact Stuart Duncan.

Phone: 636-215-0367
Email: info@chesterfieldsports.com
Website: chesterfieldsports.com

