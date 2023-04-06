ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, business, and faith-based leaders broke ground Thursday morning to turn over new homeownership opportunities in north St. Louis.

The St. Louis Development Corporation is an independent economic agency whose goal is equitable growth and prosperity for the city. However, some things have been missing in north St. Louis.

Now, thanks to a local pastor and federal COVID-19 funds, construction will take place over the next year for the Jeff-Vander-Lou and Greater Ville neighborhoods.

Those areas will be getting new and rehabbed homes. The housing project will see 15 new constructions and 11 renovated homes.

“In our efforts, to want to build housing to transform the community,” said Andre Alexander, president of Tabernacle Community Development Corporation. “At the time that we looked at this project, we were in our second home, just right up the street, and our church on the corner. It was just an idea, and we just diligently sought after the resources until we could get here today.”

Due to the new National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) campus off Jefferson Avenue, Tabernacle Community Development Corporation and Habitat for Humanity will build duplexes and homes in north St. Louis.

“When families can buy and stay in their homes, we build community,” Jones said. “And housing instability is a root cause of crime that holds our city back from its fullest potential. So projects like this will directly help to reduce crime in the City of St. Louis.”

By the summer of 2024, 26 newly built and renovated affordable homes will be available.

“We are also creating jobs for people that live within this community and also creating the opportunity for minority-owned businesses to be able to grow and scale,” said Neal Richardson, president, and CEO of St. Louis Development Corporation. “And have a track record of them building quality housing in our community.”