Construction worker dies from injuries in Clayton collapse

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.

CLAYTON, Mo. – A construction worker has died days after being gravely injured at a job site in Clayton.

The incident occurred just after 7:30 a.m. Monday at Forsyth Avenue and Brentwood Boulevard, where a high-rise office building is being built.

According to the Clayton Police and Fire departments, a 20-foot high steel form used to pour concrete between foundations became dislodged and collapsed.

The worker, whose name has not been released, was on the panel when the form collapsed and he fell an unknown distance. The man’s coworkers performed CPR until paramedics arrived to rush him to a hospital.