Contact 2: Results for St. Louis County family plagued by unfinished job site

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – When we last visited Maria Holmes’ south St. Louis County home, she was in desperation mode. More than five months after a telecommunications project started, the work remained unfinished. Maria said she didn’t know who was responsible for the mess left behind.

“It’s making it very dangerous for my husband, who has Parkinson’s and dementia. Sometimes he gets disoriented. One time he almost fell. And it really scared me,” she said.

When we left Maria’s, we visited Green Park City Hall. The city administrator told us no one applied for permits and there was no record of the work. That’s when we started emailing and calling companies to get to the bottom of it.

What a difference a day makes!

“I am so happy that this is finally going to be taken care of and that they’re taking responsibility,” Maria said.

Maria says a crew from ADB Companies showed up Thursday morning ready to work. She spoke with a project manager.

“He said, ‘I did not know this was happening, I did not know about this kind of work, but we’re here to fix it. Whatever it takes, we’re going to fix it today,'” she said.

Contact 2’s Mike Colombo spoke with him too. He told us the company is a contractor for MCImetro Access Transmission Services, a subsidiary of Verizon. He said his crew wasn’t responsible for the incomplete work and wasn’t sure why the job site was left in disarray but apologized for the inconvenience it caused Maria.