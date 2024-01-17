ST. LOUIS – More pipe problems from the bitter cold weather are causing issues across the area on Wednesday morning.

This time, a hotel and an apartment building are being impacted. Fortunately, no injuries are being reported and no large-scale evacuations are happening. However, broken water pipes remain a significant issue in this extremely cold weather.

A single overnight scene unfolded at the ‘Embassy Suites’ hotel in Bridgeton. That is just off Lindbergh, not far from I-70 and Lambert Airport. A hotel official told FOX 2 that a sprinkler head broke in the lobby, leading to some water accumulating in the first-floor area of the hotel. This all happened about 1:15 a.m.

It’s understood that no guests had to leave their rooms but the issue did set off the hotel fire alarms. Water could also be seen freezing up near the front door.

Another pipe issue developed at the ‘California Garden Apartments’ on California near Gravois in south St. Louis. A resident there revealed that when he came home about 10:00 p.m., water was coming through the ceiling of his bathroom in his first-floor apartment. A maintenance worker, he says, told him that there seems to be a problem with a water pipe in the vacant apartment above him. The resident is concerned that he might have to leave his apartment, at least temporarily, while the issue is addressed.

These latest developments come after additional problems from water pipes bursting earlier this week.

On Tuesday morning, more than 200 residents were displaced from the Mark Twain Hotel in downtown St. Louis. We’re told a water pipe broke on the second floor, leading to issues that forced the evacuation of the entire building. Residents had about an hour to gather their belongings and evacuate the building. Metro buses were provided to give the 213 residents a warm place to wait until they were taken to other facilities.