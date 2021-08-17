Contractor charged with fraud in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A contractor from Manchester has been charged with fraud for allegedly charging clients thousands in up-front costs and then failing to complete jobs.

According to a statement from the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, Jeffrey Anderson was charged in St. Charles County court with three felony counts of deceptive business practices.

Prosecutors allege Anderson would require large up-front payments for basement remodeling projects and then would bring on subcontractors from Craigslist who would not complete the work.

Anderson received more than $100,000 from three St. Charles homeowners. Consumers would report partially completed work, undelivered materials, and a failure to provide refunds.

The Missouri AG also has a pending civil suit against Anderson.

Missourians can file consumer fraud complaints with the AG’s office online, by calling 800-392-8222, or by mailing a complaint to:

Missouri Attorney General’s Office

Consumer Complaint Unit

P.O. Box 899

Jefferson City, MO 65102