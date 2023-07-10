ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man seen driving a stolen vehicle was arrested last month after a high-speed pursuit in St. Ann.

According to a report filed by the St. Ann Police Department, the incident took place on June 24. Earlier that morning, a woman reported her 1995 Saturn SLI had been stolen. She identified the suspected car thief as Brent Kirby.

Around 3 p.m., street surveillance cameras notified police of the stolen vehicle’s whereabouts.

A St. Ann officer, in a fully-marked police vehicle, attempted to pull the Saturn over near St. Charles Rock Road and Ashby Road. The driver of the stolen vehicle accelerated and fled police, running red lights and weaving in and out of traffic.

Police claim the stolen vehicle reached speeds of up to 75 miles per hour in a 35 mile-per-hour zone.

At one point, a bystander in a separate vehicle struck the stolen vehicle, causing the Saturn to overturn. The bystander had to be taken to a local hospital for unspecified injuries.

Police arrested Kirby at the scene. While searching the Saturn, police found a gray backpack in the backseat, containing a Smith and Wesson SW 9VE handgun. Because Kirby has prior felony convictions on his record, he’s not allowed to own or be in possession of a gun.

Kirby, 32, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest by fleeing. He remains jailed on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

If convicted, Kirby faces up to seven years in prison and a $10,000 fine on the firearm charge, and up to four years in prison and a $10,000 for fleeing.