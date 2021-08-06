Convicted murderer found dead in St. Francois County jail

FARMINGTON, Mo. – A 32-year-old Missouri man who was sentenced to life in prison for murder has been found dead in his jail cell. Anthony David Caruthers, of Bonne Terre, was found Thursday by staff at the St. Francois County Jail.

Sheriff Dan Bullock said Caruthers was by himself in the cell and there were no obvious signs of foul play. Authorities are waiting for toxicology results before determining a cause of death. Caruthers was awaiting transfer to state prison after pleading guilty in July to the 2016 murder of Farmington businessman Michael VanStavern.