Cool and wet spring helps summer crops, dry June causes a few setbacks

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – It’s raspberry season in St. Louis and Thies Farm and Greenhouses is offering people to pick their own fruit.

Overall, things are going well at Thies Farm. The cool and wet May was great for many crops, including raspberries. Dave Thies, owner of Thies Farm & Greenhouses, says that they started out absolutely amazing but the sudden change to dry conditions did cause a slight setback.

“What we got into after we started picking and we hit this dry weather, the size of the berry kind of diminished a little bit. Wasn’t getting plump like it should and it’s because it was so dry all of a sudden,” Thies said. “As soon as we got our water hooked up and ran water several days on them the size increased close back to where we wanted.”

But the dry weather also helps the berries not have any kind of rot problem, so Thies says there’s give and take.

Thies Farm is offering pick your own raspberries right now. Red raspberries have been going for about two weeks, but the black raspberries are just starting and they have a very unique flavor

“Black has a little more bite to it and yet they’re sweet. Llike I said, you don’t see black raspberries too much. The big, big growers out west don’t seem to grow them, so they’re unique,” Thies said.

And while us humans love this low humidity, when it comes to plants it can be tougher on them, especially with warm temperatures and plenty of sunshine.

“They’re transpiring much more moisture. You’ll see a lot more wilting plants with a nice breeze like today and the low humidity it’s a little more stressful for plants,” said Thies.

After raspberries we’ll have blackberries which are tougher and last a good portion of the summer. And peaches are getting close with early varieties being ready in about ten days and then will continue on through the summer.

They’re greenhouse tomatoes taste great and within the next few weeks they will have a lot of other homegrown produce available.

“All the vegetables. We’ll really go heavy into the squashes, cucumbers, peppers, everything here in the next couple of weeks. We’ll really get into all the homegrown local stuff available,” Thies said.

Thies says that they’re also watching their apple trees closely. The crop is looking outstanding and are sizing up nicely. But they may have to get some water running to them within the next few weeks if we don’t start getting some good rains.

The store at Thies Farm is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.