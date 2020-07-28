Cool Down St. Louis and Ameren provide critical assistance for those in need due to COVID-19

ST. LOUIS – Americans who have lost their jobs because of Covid-19 worry about how they will pay their bills and keep their power from being cut-off.

It’s a different story in St. Louis when it comes to paying the electric bill.

Jennifer Polk lost her job because of Covid-19 layoffs.

“When I did lose my job I was having a hard time with paying my bills,” said Jennifer Polk.

Including her Ameren bill, she sent her application to Cool Down St. Louis offices and they wiped out a $1,200 bill.

“It was a blessing.”

In the meantime, Jennifer started her own cleaning business Handz n Motionz. She has two commercial accounts and is looking to expand.

“That’s my passion, cleaning.”

Meanwhile Cool Down St. Louis is swamped with requests for help. Some of the clients are from different economic backgrounds because of COVID and the economy. Gentry Trotter is the founder of Cool Down St. Louis.

“We have seen nurses and doctors and school teachers. We have seen lawyers and company owners and retailers,” said Gentry Trotter, Founder of Cool Down St. Louis.

Tara Oglesby is vice-president of customer experience for Ameren Missouri.

“We know that it takes a village to help our customers in need and Ameren Missouri is just one piece of that,” said Tara Oglesby, VP of Customer Experience Ameren Missouri.

Since March Ameren has chipped in $5,000,000 to help people who can’t pay their bills. Ameren works together with Cool Down St. Louis and through Ameren’s own program Clean Slate. Oglesby added, “So that way customers can get a clean start.”

Ameren Missouri also gave away 1,000 air conditioners many installed by firefighters.

St. Louis City and County together kicked in another $4,400,000. That money not only pays bills it gives people a chance to move forward with their lives.

“It made me stronger so I can start my own business,” said Jennifer Polk.

Links for help:

