Cool Down St. Louis moving toward virtual assistance thanks to million-dollar grant from St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – As the temperature heats up, St. Louis County is stepping up to help folks that are spending more time at home and are struggling to pay their utilities.

Cool Down St. Louis is taking some big steps forward virtually in an effort to safely help more people. The county has pledged $1 million toward their program.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page says the $1 million is a one-time boost on top of the more than $2 million they’ve already dedicated to to the program.

Gentry Trotter, founder of Cool Down St. Louis, says this will allow them to help thousands of people as the need continues to rise.

Their traditional face-to-face assistance meetings are being phased out because of COVID. Soon, people will be guided through each step virtually. The new content will be added to their website cooldownstl.org.

The new virtual program will launch sometime at the end of August.