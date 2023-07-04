UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – Thousands of people were without power for the third day in a row, including in one of the harder hit areas, University City.

“Obviously, we can’t cook, and we had to bring our fridge stuff to a friend’s house,” Kristin Kascsak said.

Her family lost power Saturday afternoon, forcing them to find unique ways to stay cool.

“I went to three Walmarts to find a battery-powered fan,” she said.

She and her husband, Thes, are charging electronics at work, school, friend’s houses; anywhere that has power.

“We have a friend that lives like a mile away that we’ve gone to periodically to recharge our cell phones, and we have power bricks to recharge them too,” Kascsak said.

She said closing the blinds helped keep things slightly cooler inside their home, but said the longer they sit without power, the warmer it gets.

“Our temperature gauge is electric, so we have no idea. I told him, I said whenever the power comes back on, look at the thermostat so we can see how hot it is inside,” Kascsak said.

The Kascsaks were greeted with a happy surprise when they got home Tuesday evening and found the power had been restored.