ST. LOUIS – St. Louis officials are scheduled to make an official update Monday morning on the investigation into the death of Former State Representative Cora Faith Walker, who died suddenly nearly two weeks ago.

Walker was from Ferguson and was elected to the Missouri House in 2016. She represented the 74th District, which includes Florissant, Ferguson, Calverton Park, Country Club Hills, Dellwood, and Jennings.

She resigned in 2019 and went to serve as the Policy Chief for St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page. He described Walker as a passionate public servant. He offered his condolences to her family.

She was also a good friend of St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones who referred to her as a powerful advocate for her community.