ST. LOUIS – Missouri U.S. Rep. Cori Bush (D-St. Louis) requests a federal investigation over the abrupt closure of the Northview Village Nursing Home in St. Louis.

The nursing home shut down on Dec. 15. State and local officials moved in quickly to move 170 residents to other regional facilities. Workers were left out of a job and without an expected pay check.

Bush joined several former Northview workers and members of the Service Employees International Union for a rally Monday in wake of the closure. She says the closure “endangered residents” and “upended the lives of its staff.”

Bush also sent a letter to Xavier Becerra, the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, over the closure, seeking answers as to whether the facility’s closure violated federal law.

“This appalling treatment of residents, residents’ families, and staff is deeply concerning and warrants further investigation,” said Bush in the letter.

Bush wants investigators to determine whether Healthcare Accounting Services, a Missouri-based organization linked to the facility, adequately took measures for the safety and protection of residents and whether the facility followed proper procedures in the “discharge” of employees.

There are some other concerns lingering after the facility’s closure. Thieves have apparently broken into the closed nursing home grounds, and one man remains unaccounted for after the transfer of residents.