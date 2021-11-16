Cori Bush claims white supremacists shot at Ferguson protesters

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rep. Cori Bush. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush has claimed on social media that white supremacists shot at protesters in Ferguson, Missouri, but the city’s police chief says he was unaware of any such incident.

Bush, a first-term Democrat, made her name as an activist leader in Ferguson after the fatal police shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown on Aug. 9, 2014.

She posted on Twitter and Facebook on Monday that during the protests following Brown’s death, “white supremacists would hide behind a hill near where Michael Brown Jr. was murdered and shoot at us.”

Many people responded by questioning if that really happened.

