Cori Bush explains infrastructure bill ‘no’ vote and asks for your questions

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The House approved a $1 trillion package of road and other infrastructure projects late Friday after Democrats resolved a months-long standoff between progressives and moderates, notching a victory that President Joe Biden and his party had become increasingly anxious to claim.

The House passed the measure 228-206, prompting prolonged cheers from the relieved Democratic side of the chamber. Thirteen Republicans, mostly moderates, supported the legislation while six of Democrats’ farthest left members — including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Cori Bush of Missouri — opposed it.

Approval of the bill, would create legions of jobs and improve broadband, water supplies and other public works.

“We started off with one bill. There was one bill that had human infrastructure and physical infrastructure. Then a group of bi-partisan senators decided that they wanted to pull out, to break away, the infrastructure piece. That wasn’t good enough. St. Louis needs more. We need our roads fixed, we need our bridges fixed, we need to remove lead pipes. But, we need so much more than that, and more was on the table,” said Bush.

Bush explained that the progressive caucus was holding on to pass both bills, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill and the Build Back Better Act.

“By voting no now, that said that you have to keep the Build Back Better on the table. We will continue to fight for it,” said Bush.

Congresswoman Cori Bush is holding a town hall Wednesday night. The focus will be her remarks on the Build Back Better Act. She will take questions and share an update on her work in St. Louis. Register to participate in the town hall here.