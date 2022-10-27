ST. LOUIS – Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush and other St. Louis officials said they are heartbroken and angry after Monday’s attack.

Congresswoman Bush is now calling for more action surrounding gun reform.

“My team and I are working relentlessly to introduce an advanced gun reform policy rooted in public health to protect and address the needs of our community and communities alike,” Bush shared.

Congresswoman Bush plans to host a town hall Thursday at 6:00 p.m. on school safety. It’s at St. Louis Community College-Florissant Valley, and is open to everyone. Community members can come together and hear from students, school administration officials, mental health experts, and elected leaders.