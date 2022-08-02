Cori Bush, as seen in this Jan. 27, 2019 file photo. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP, File)

ST. LOUIS – It’s official. Cori Bush will run for a second term as a Missouri Congresswoman. The Associated Press has called Bush the winner of the Democratic nomination for Missouri’s 1st Congressional District.

Voters nominated Bush to seek reelection for Missouri’s 1st Congressional District, fending off four Democrat challengers in Tuesday’s Missouri primary election.

Bush has earned 69% of the vote while the next closest candidate, Steve Roberts, earned 26% of the vote with 37% of precincts reporting.

When first elected to her role in 2018, Bush was the first African-American woman to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives from Missouri. Bush has taken a lead role in fighting to extend the CARES Act eviction moratorium last year and has served on several judiciary committees during her tenure.

Among those who challenged Bush for the Democratic seat include…

Steve Roberts Jr. (St. Louis Alderman, attorney and businessman)

Michael Daniels (Union Laborer son and lawyer)

Earl Childress (Pastor and economic rights activist)

Ron Harshaw

Roberts was perhaps the challenger with the biggest push for Democrat nomination against Bush. He has served two terms as a Missouri state representative for the 77th district and also had experience as a prosecutor in St. Louis City. However, he entered election night down $1.3 million in fundraising against Cori Bush, per OpenSecrets.org.

Andrew Jones is currently leading Republican nomination to be a challenger against Bush come November, though that race has not yet been called.

District 1 covers all of St. Louis City and several cities in north and central St. Louis County. The congressional district seat, which was last occupied by a Republican in 1949, is one of five in Missouri that voters chose candidates for Friday. Three of those districts represent parts of eastern Missouri or the St. Louis metropolitan area.

Candidates were also chosen for Districts 2 and 3, both of which have ties to the St. Louis region. Among those winners include incumbents Ann Wagner for Republican nomination (District 2) and Blaine Luetkemeyer for Republican nomination (District 3).

During Tuesday’s primary election, Missouri voters had the opportunity to choose Republican and Democrat nominees for state legislature seats, in addition to candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. House and state auditor. Candidates who pick up the most votes will appear as their party’s nominee on Nov. 8 ballots for the general election.

Voters in some municipalities, including St. Louis City and St. Louis County, also have various tax measures, propositions and political offices on the August primary ballot.