Coronavirus likely dooms Missouri recreational marijuana campaign

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Backers of an effort to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri say the campaign will likely not get on the ballot this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Missourians for a New Approach has been trying to collect 170,000 signatures to get the question on the November ballot but has only collected 60,000.

Dan Viets, the group’s chairman, says it’s difficult to collect signatures because public gatherings are banned and most people are staying at home.

Campaign manager John Payne wants to extend the deadline for collecting the signatures beyond May but state election officials say that deadline is determined by the Missouri Constitution.